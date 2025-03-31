Know Before You Go: How to Prepare for Shed Hunting

HELENA — Deer, elk, and moose shed their antlers each year. For many Montanans, trying to find them becomes a spring tradition.

Greg Lemon with Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks says, "It happens at a variety of times depending on the species, but it usually happens throughout the late winter and spring and then what happens when the snow clears is people like to go out and try to find the antlers."

This activity does come with rules and regulations.

MTN News

Most state and federally managed public lands are open to shed hunters, but some of the best areas to find shed antlers, state wildlife management areas, are closed to the public until May 15.

These areas require a conservation license and people should check for site-specific regulations.

For example, the Blackfoot Clearwater WMA requires vehicle registration.

Shed hunting is prohibited year-round in state and national parks.

MTN News

Shed hunting is open to hunters of all ages.

"People do it, I think, to get out and just to have fun and it can be entertaining to find a nice big antler," Lemon says. "I think other people do it to sell, so there is a market for antlers some people like to sell them and make a few bucks."

Sean Wells/MTN News Northwest Montana is bear country and knowing how to avoid and handle a bear encounter can be a matter of life or death during a dangerous situation.

FWP also reminds shed hunters that the prime spots to look for dropped antlers overlap with bear country and people should travel in groups and carry bear spray.



Lemon says, "It is really important to try to stick to areas where you can have a good line of sight and see for a ways and if you are going to be in areas with thick coverage, make noise and let bears know that you are there."

For more information on specific rules and regulations, visit the Montana FWP website..

