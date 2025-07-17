HELENA — Lake Helena is looking a little different than normal with the bright green hue of the water. This is a result of harmful algal blooms that can put you and your pet at risk.

Any water that looks like spilled paint or pea soup and is green or blue holds the risk of toxins.

(Residents react to harmful algal blooms reported in the area.)

Lake Helena filled with Harmful Algal Bloom following warmer temperatures

Harmful algal blooms can grow due to a variety of factors.

Dawn Nelson, the state toxicologist with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, says, “They pretty much happen in the summer when there is heat, a lot of sun, and when we are putting on nutrients.”

Lake Helena’s bloom is most likely exacerbated by runoff from the agricultural areas that surround the water.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The whole of Lake Helena is in full harmful algal bloom.

The cyanotoxins present in the algae can impact your skin, liver, and kidneys, which is why it is recommended to avoid the water at all costs.

“Whether experiencing symptoms or how bad they get really depends on what toxin you get exposed to, how long, and how you have been exposed,” Nelson says.

In the case of exposure, you need to rinse off the area of contact with fresh water and contact your doctor.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Harmful algae warnings are placed around Lake Helena.

It’s not just you to worry about, algal blooms can prove harmful for animals too.

Nelson says, “With dogs, you especially want to rinse them off really well because if they lick or groom themselves, they can swallow the toxin.”

If you see water discoloration or blobs in the lake, you can report potential harmful algal blooms through the Department of Environmental Quality at the website linked here.