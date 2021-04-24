Lake Helena Watershed Group hosts Earth Day cleanup along York Road

HELENA — The Lake Helena Watershed Group gathered along York Road for an Earth Day cleanup.

The group is part of the Adopt-A-Highway program and every year, they clean up trash along two miles on York Road.

The group says, on average, they would have about 7 people pick up 20 to 30 bags of trash every year. The coordinator says having more people get involved this year made this event more exciting than ever.

“ It feels great. It's really a good reminder to the people that there are opportunities and events that you can take part in and just be part of the community," says Jennifer McBroom. She is with the watershed group and coordinated the litter cleanup.

For 2021, the group had nearly 20 volunteers and had a goal to pick up 50 bags of trash.