Last Chance Splash Waterpark & Pool set to open June 20

HELENA — With summer rapidly approaching, and temperatures starting to rise, Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool are getting ready for the public to have fun in the sun.

Last week, Last Chance Splash Waterpark and Pool started to fill their pools up with water, as well as undergoing other preparations for the summer season ahead.

"We began filling the pool last week. Right now it is coming up to temperature and the chemicals are regulating and we are going to start filling the waterpark any day now," said Kait Perrodin, City of Helena's Recreation Program Manager.

With prices for equipment and maintenance going up due to inflation, the city of Helena proposed an increase in their entry fees which was approved unanimously to help maintain the waterpark and pool.

"The fees were voted to increase marginally, so the entrance rate now has been upped by $0.50 for both children and adults," said Perrodin.

The entry fee for adults is now $5, children are $4, and children under three are still free.

Opening day is two weeks away, and this year staffing is starting strong.

"We have a full lifeguard staff, full front desk staff, and starting Monday, all 40 of those lifeguards will go through the required lifeguard training before we open," said Perrodin.

When Last Chance Splash is in full operation, lap swim begins Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and recreation swim is from 12:15 p.m. until seven, and for the weekend lap and recreation swim will be one pm until 5 p.m.

Last Chance Splash will open on June 20th through August 18th.

For more information on Last Chance Splash's pool hours, you can check out the city's website.