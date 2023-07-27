Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicks off in Helena

HELENA — The 2023 Last Chance Stampede and Fair opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, for the action-packed four-day event.
Below is the Last Chance Stampede and Fair schedule:
Wednesday, July 26:
- 5 pm Fair opens
- 5 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
- 7:30 pm Nelly - Opening Show Night Concert — Cool Alley Main Arena
Thursday, July 27:
- 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
- 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Military Appreciation Night - Cool Alley Main Arena
Friday, July 28:
- 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
- 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Man Up Crusade Night - Cool Alley Main Arena
- 9:30 pm Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band — Exhibit Hall
Saturday, July 29:
- 12 pm Last Chance Stampede Parade - Downtown Helena
- 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
- 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - 4-H Appreciation Night - Cool Alley Main Arena
- 9:30 pm Diamond Rio Concert — Exhibit Hall
- 10 pm – Close Music & Dancing - Insufficient Funds - Beer Garden Stage