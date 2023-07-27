Watch Now
Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicks off in Helena

Last Chance Stampede and Fair sign
Posted at 9:04 AM, Jul 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-27 11:04:21-04

HELENA — The 2023 Last Chance Stampede and Fair opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, for the action-packed four-day event.

Below is the Last Chance Stampede and Fair schedule:

Wednesday, July 26:

  • 5 pm Fair opens
  • 5 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
  • 7:30 pm Nelly - Opening Show Night Concert — Cool Alley Main Arena

Thursday, July 27:

  • 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
  • 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Military Appreciation Night - Cool Alley Main Arena

Friday, July 28:

  • 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
  • 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Man Up Crusade Night - Cool Alley Main Arena
  • 9:30 pm Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band — Exhibit Hall

Saturday, July 29:

  • 12 pm Last Chance Stampede Parade - Downtown Helena
  • 2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway
  • 7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - 4-H Appreciation Night - Cool Alley Main Arena
  • 9:30 pm Diamond Rio Concert — Exhibit Hall
  • 10 pm – Close Music & Dancing - Insufficient Funds - Beer Garden Stage
