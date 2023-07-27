Last Chance Stampede and Fair kicks off in Helena

HELENA — The 2023 Last Chance Stampede and Fair opened its gates to the public on Wednesday, for the action-packed four-day event.

Below is the Last Chance Stampede and Fair schedule:

Wednesday, July 26:



5 pm Fair opens

5 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway

7:30 pm Nelly - Opening Show Night Concert — Cool Alley Main Arena

Thursday, July 27:



2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway

7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Military Appreciation Night - Cool Alley Main Arena

Friday, July 28:



2 pm - Close North Star Amusements Carnival - Midway

7 pm RAM PRCA Rodeo - Man Up Crusade Night - Cool Alley Main Arena

9:30 pm Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band — Exhibit Hall

Saturday, July 29:

