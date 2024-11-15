LCSO Captain Brian Robinson named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year

HELENA — The Helena Exchange Club announced Captain Brian Robinson of the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office as the recipient of the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award.

He is recognized for his exceptional dedication, professionalism, and service to the Helena community.

Robinson says, “I was really surprised that I was being recognized for the work that we as an office have done. It is nice to be recognized by your peers and the community for the good law enforcement does do every day.”

He was nominated by Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert. Colbert and Sheriff Leo Dutton gave a speech about the hard work Robinson has done for the office and community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Robinson advocates for law enforcement mental health and worked hard to improve video and camera systems for the safety of officers and the community.

In addition to his award, Robinson will be donating his award money to the Mason Moore Foundation to honor the Broadwater County Deputy lost in the line of duty in 2017.

“I feel that it is something very important for the law enforcement community. They provide grants to law enforcement for equipment, and we have been so lucky to receive grants from that nonprofit organization, so I am hoping to repay them,” Robinson says.

This annual award is part of the Helena Exchange Club’s ongoing mission to honor local heroes who make significant contributions to the safety and well-being of our community.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Captain Robinson has served Lewis and Clark County, where he grew up, for 24 years.

“Since day one it has been great. It has been an experience to make a difference in your community that you live, that you grew up in,” Robinson says. “I cannot say that I have loved every day of it there have been some tough days, but there have also been days like today where it is nice to know that we are doing the right thing.”

