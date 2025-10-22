Lewis and Clark County detention center to hold walk-in hiring event

HELENA — The Lewis and Clark County Detention Center is hosting a two-day walk-in hiring event with the hopes of helping with the current staffing shortages.

Currently, the detention center is operating with half of its available positions filled, which puts added pressure on the current staff.

“It’s a tough, but rewarding job,” Brent Colbert, the undersheriff for the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office, says.

The event offers an opportunity for interested candidates to learn more about a career in corrections and to complete an on-the-spot interview. All that is needed for the interview is a current resume.

Successful candidates will be invited to complete the detention officer practical test on-site. Those who pass the test will be guided through the next steps of the application process, including the online application and background check.

“We had to come up with some out-of-the-box thinking, trying to get more applicants to apply, and we heard about these hiring events where they do the interviews that kind of thing, and we thought we would give that a try and see how that works,” Colbert says.

The hiring event will take place on November 1st and 2nd at the Lewis and Clark County Library from 11 am to 5 pm.

