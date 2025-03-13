Lewis and Clark County educates the public on flooding after fires

HELENA — Residents of Helena and York are very familiar with the impacts of the Horse Gulch Fire. Still, its effects might not be over, as Lewis and Clark County is trying to educate the public on possible floods that come after fires.

MTN News

"Residents in and around the Canyon Ferry area should be constantly monitoring any type of change to their terrain for a number of years past the extinguishing date for the Horse Gulch Fire," said Worby McNamee, the flood plain administrator for Lewis and Clark County.

He says, on average, the county sees the most flooding incidents after fires between May and June.

McNamee said, "The soil isn't receptive to retaining moisture. So, runoff, debris, and things like that will happen with rain on snow and spring melt."

The county requested temporary stream gages in November for the Horse, Cave, and Magpie Gulches from the National Weather Service's Great Falls office to see the impacts on drainage in those areas.

MTN News

However, with pausing in federal funding, the data collection was put on hold.

The National Weather Service in Great Falls monitors the weather conditions in the burn scar area.

"We hope for a gentle melting of that snow water equivalent that we do have in the higher elevations. Right now, we're at 84% of the median," said Jane Foglemen, senior service hydrologist for the National Weather Service.

MTN previously reported on flood insurance for property owners in a burn scar area, but there are other ways to protect yourself and your loved ones.

MTN News

McNamee said, "Knowing your emergency evacuation routes when it comes to flooding. Having your important documents properly sealed in fireproof and waterproof containers. Call local authorities if they do see flooding."

McNamee recommends reaching out to Lewis and Clark County's disaster and emergency services for questions about evacuations routes.

The second 'Flood After Fire' event will be held on Friday from noon to 2:00 PM at the Bureau of Recreation's Visitor Center.