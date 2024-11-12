Lewis and Clark County honors veterans

HELENA — Across the country, communities are remembering those who sacrificed so much for our freedom. In Helena to celebrate the 106th Veterans Day, veterans were honored in many ways.

Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month that signaled the end of World War 1 back in 1918.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Major General John P. Hronek says, "While those responsibilities may have shifted and evolved with each subsequent generation the love of this country is a common thread that bonds the veterans of the earliest days of our nation's founding to those serving today.”

The community of East Helena and their VFW hosted their 74th annual Veteran’s Day parade.

Tim Graff, the commander of the VFW and this year’s speaker, was touched by seeing the youth express their love for veterans and their country.

“They call Veterans Day a holiday, but it’s not really a holiday to me. It is a very emotional day and I think you will find that with any serviceman that has gone away and served their country, especially in a combat zone," Graff says. "It means, being able to do this parade means we get to pass on our knowledge, our wisdom, and loyalty.”

The parade began with cannon fire and ended in Main Street Park with East Helena students joining in the pledge of allegiance and national anthem, a bagpipe performance of amazing grace, and taps.

The parade was not the only celebration.

In Helena’s Memorial Park on Monday, the Veteran’s Memorial Foundation recognized the renewal of the memorial that has been completely refurbished through the efforts of the citizens of Helena and Lewis & Clark County.

Don Paul, an Air Force veteran and member of the honor guard, shared what the celebration and memorial mean to him.

“It just means without you know the veterans and their dedication we would not have the freedom we have today and that means so much to me," Paul says. "Trying to get the younger people in that same time frame and to realize that their freedom what they have here is better than any other country.”