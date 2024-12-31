Lewis and Clark Library celebrates "Noon Years"

HELENA — While some wait for the clock to strike midnight on Tuesday, at the library others waited for the clock to hit noon for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration.

Molly Hudson, the Lewis and Clark children's services librarian explains what Noon Years is.

“Noon year is still for everyone it is just rather than celebrating at midnight we celebrate at twelve noon, so maybe it is for kiddos that shouldn’t be up that late," Hudson says. "I don’t like driving when it is dark and I know I am not the only one, and there is a lot going on so it is fun to have a big community party and then have a more intimate family party, so it is for everybody."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The library was filled with festive wear and activities to celebrate the New Year.

People could enjoy refreshments, sparkly sensory bins, crafts, and a confetti tunnel.

Many of the kids are excited about friends, family, and new hobbies in 2025.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Several Noon Year's Party goers shared what they are most excited for like, "mommy", "my birthday" and "this year was pretty fun and next year it has to be possibly funner."

All ages were at the library to countdown to Noon Years and hundreds of confetti-filled balloons filled the library.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The library has noticed the growth of events like Noon Years and hopes they continue to grow in 2025.

"We have always been focused on equity and providing for everyone, but there is an increased focus on that and so we are making a lot of those changes within the children’s department and throughout the library as a whole," Hudson says.

