Lewis and Clark Library's East Helena branch undergoes renovations

EAST HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Library's East Helena Branch is turning a new page after adding a new meeting space to the facility.

"We are growing as a community, and more and more people are taking advantage of the library and the services that we offer; with that, it gets nosier inside a space that's just one big room," said Andrea Eckerson, the Lewis and Clark Library's East Helena Branch manager.

Since the beginning of this year, the library has been discussing adding a meeting room, and in May, the renovations began.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Eckerson said, "We've been looking for a location to try to build a larger building, and when it was determined that that wasn't going to be a fast process, this came to light as an idea."

The meeting room is approximately 20 by 17 feet.

Roughly 500 items from the library had to be moved to the Lewis and Clark Library's Helena Branch to make room for the new space.

It has sound-insulated walls, an 85-inch TV, and tables and chairs.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"It's free and open to the public. You can find quiet spaces, but a lot of times, it's not free," said Eckerson.

The meeting room will host the library's programming, such as workshops, classes, and story times.

The library is still finishing the space, so it is not open to the public yet, but once it opens in the fall, anyone can reserve the space with or without a library card.

You can find where to stay updated with when the meeting room will be open for reservations here.