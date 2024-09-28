Lincoln 'delivers' retirement party and potluck for their UPS driver of 35 years

HELENA — When people order off of UPS delivery, they just think about getting their package on time. But for people in Lincoln, it's a very different story. They think of one person, their driver who has been working for 35 years and is now announcing his retirement.

They call him a superhero without a cape. They say he's also a neighbor, a friend and also family. All of that gets wrapped up into one name: Mark Lauf.

"The relationship was there from day one. I mean, it's hard to describe. I mean, he was like family from day one. I mean, the dog one day, you know, it's like he's truly going to be missed out here. And I don't think anybody can fill his shoes. He just is a great all-around guy. He did everything. I mean he went way beyond what a UPS driver would typically do," said Mike Schwieterman, a Lincoln resident and dog owner.

At the Lincoln Community Hall Thursday the town celebrated the work of Mark, who they say was truly one of a kind.

Ryan Burg MTN News

Community members brought food for a potluck, signed thank you cards, as well as delivered gifts to him; just like he has done for the community so many times before. They even posted 60 yellow signs across Lincoln's roads, with Mark's name written on them next to a heart.

An effort and celebration that meant so much to Mark.

“I didn't know what to expect today, and I didn't know what kind of turnout was going to arrive. Being here 35 years, yeah, it was overwhelming. I love all these people in Lincoln, and I'm going to miss them,” said Mark.

Ryan Burg MTN News

With the harsh winters bringing below-zero temperatures and deep snow, Montana roads aren't easy for any driver.

Mark traveled over one million miles across Lewis and Clark County while working for UPS, delivering packages without any accidents.

"He always got the packages to the front door. It didn't matter if the driveway was completely iced or whatever. If he couldn't get the truck there, he'd walk it up," said Schwieterman.

Ryan Burg MTN News

It didn't matter if it was a birthday present, needed supplies for a local business or medication. Mark treated each package with care.

"Out of our 42 years in business and Lincoln, Mark was our UPS man for 35 of them. He delivered a lot of parts to our shops. He always found us, even if we were under a machine or whatever. He found where that part needed to go and he's going to be greatly missed," said Carla Anderson, Co-Owner of Conifer Logging and former Lincoln Public School Superintendent.

His care extended past his deliveries.

"He knew all the teachers by their name and would greet kids. He was just a great personality to have in our community," said Anderson.

Ryan Burg MTN News

One of his favorite things about the job was seeing the furry friends he made along his route.

"Mark has been our UPS driver since we moved here. He's been fantastic. We've never had a UPS driver that actually dropped the packages at the door, left a dog treat for the dog. And I actually think our dog is going to miss the UPS driver more than we will," joked Schwieterman.

Ryan Burg MTN News

For Mark, the celebration was bittersweet saying goodbye to a job that brought him, and the community, so much joy.

"If you love your job and your customers like I do, you get love back through and all my dog friends and life is good,” said Mark, “That's why it's so hard for me to leave my job because I love the people of Lincoln, Montana, so much. And I'll miss them dearly."