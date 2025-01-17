Lincoln's local newspaper, Blackfoot Valley Dispatch set to close after 44 years

HELENA — The community of Lincoln is set to lose a local staple, the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch. The community’s local newspaper is closing after 44 years of service.

Roger Dey and his wife bought the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch in 2012 and have kept Lincoln’s history and local events alive for the past 12 years.

“We have faced a myriad of challenges as a newspaper, especially in the evolving media climate that we are in right now,” Dey says.

Despite being one of the smallest independent papers in the state they have been recognized by many awards.

Blackfoot Valley Dispatch is set to close by the end of January or February due to multitude of factors.

“When we bought this paper small town papers were still considered to be viable news outlets," Dey says. "What happened after we bought it that we did not really foresee was how much social media impact would have especially on small town local information.”

Personal factors and the fact that Dey was working 90 hours a week took time away from his other business and his young daughter.

The COVID-19 pandemic also did not make things easier particularly in terms of finances.

"It really has gotten to the point where it is not profitable. We just can’t afford to maintain the website at this point,” Dey says.

The first issue of Blackfoot Valley Dispatch was published on December 5, 1980, and is something the Dey’s wish they could keep alive longer and hope someone will come in and purchase it.

“Local journalism I think is extremely important, especially in a small town," Dey says. "It is not recognized I don’t think but there is a certain amount in a small community it provides community cohesion.”

Although this chapter has closed for the Dey’s they still have Rusty Relics antique shop on Main Street and it is something they will continue to document Montana’s history with.

“I want to thank the community of Lincoln for supporting us, particularly our readers, subscribers and advertisers that stuck with us," Dey says.

For more information on the paper’s history and closure, you can visit the Blackfoot Valley Dispatch websiteto read their "long goodbye".

