Lives of service members honored and remembered at Memorial Day events

HELENA — Across the country, communities are remembering those who sacrificed so much for our freedom. In the Helena area, in celebration of Memorial Day, those lives were remembered through ceremonies and parades.

"A great thing for them to know there are people who served and made this country free," Vietnam veteran Bob Radcliffe says. "You know, we should always honor our veterans and especially our fallen veterans."

Sergeant Radcliffe was honored with a ceremonial flag at the Fort Harrison Memorial Day ceremony.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News A ceremonial flag is folded to honor Sgt. Bob Radcliffe at the Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony.

A wreath was placed to honor both prisoners of war and those missing in action.

"Memorial Day is more than a holiday, it is a day of reflection, a time to remember not only the fallen but also the families who carry on without them," Major General Pete Hronek says.

The ceremony overlooked the hundreds of flags that lay on the graves of Montanans who served our country.

Over in East Helena, the day was marked with the annual Memorial Day parade.

Aiden Mosher, a member of East Helena Scout Troop 212, says, "I think it is important because we are honoring the soldiers who have died in battle or have gone missing during battle, fighting for all of our rights as American citizens."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Two veterans observe the East Helena Memorial Day parade.

The East Helena VFW, Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution, Scout Troop 212, and others marched down Main Street.

Names of the lives lost over the past year were read aloud.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News Bagpipes echoed Amazing Grace through East Helena's Memorial Park.

The parade ended with a bagpipe performance and a 21-gun salute.

Another ceremony to mark the traditional Memorial Day on May 30 will be held in Helena's Memorial Park on Friday at 3 p.m.

