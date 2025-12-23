'Longest night' memorial remembers lives lost to homelessness

On Sunday, the Helena community gathered at Women’s Park for the annual Longest Night Memorial Service.

The event honored individuals who died while experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Helena joined hundreds of cities across the country in recognizing the national observance, held each year near the winter solstice.

Local leaders, service providers, and community members came together to remember those lost over the past year.

"This is probably one of the biggest crowds we've had in several years so that is very touching to see that people care," said Emily Mcvey, Executive Director of The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area. "They understand that this is a problem."

Cristian Mosqueda Ramos, MTN News

Speakers also used the gathering to raise awareness about the conditions that contribute to these deaths.

Advocates emphasized the importance of reducing stigma and recognizing that many of these tragedies are preventable.

"I think everybody looks at the people that they see on the street and they think that's what homelessness looks like," said Mcvey. "They think that everyone that's homeless is mentally ill, or chemically dependent and that's really just not true."

Community advocates noted that the need for additional shelter beds and services becomes even more urgent during the winter months, when cold temperatures increase the risks for those without stable housing.

Those interested in donating or volunteering with nonprofits across Helena can find more information here.

