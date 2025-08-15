Look out for trail closures on Mount Helena and Mount Ascension: city fuel reduction project continues

HELENA — There will be intermittent trail closures on both Mount Helena and Mount Ascension for the next few weeks as part of the city's fuel reduction project.

Brad Langsather, the City of Helena open lands manager, says the project “not only benefits the community from reducing the risk of wildfire, but it also helps the individual trees."

Mount Helena's prairie trail is temporarily closed for tree thinning and pruning.

On Thursday, August 21, Mount Ascension's Beattie Street trailhead and Pay Dirt trail, and the northernmost branches of the Prickly Pear trail will close for two days.

Additional temporary closures are anticipated as work on the project continues.

