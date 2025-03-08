Made In Montana Trade Show returns to the Queen City of the Rockies

HELENA — From all things huckleberry to native beadwork — the annual Made in Montana Trade Show captures all the Treasure State and its small businesses have to offer.

The Wheatons, a couple that sells gluten-free products says, “Montana is the last best place to start a small business.”

This year there are 115 vendors from all across the Big Sky.

Meet a local Helena small business owner who has grown her dog treat company thanks to the show

The trade show continues to be a platform for small businesses around Montana to get their story and their business out to the community.

Susan Joy, the Made in Montana program manager says, “These are all entrepreneurs that have grown a business in the state of Montana and have a product that they are selling to reach a larger audience and that includes everything from gas stations to small retail stores, and even to some of our national park concessionaires.”

Each year awards are given to several of the small businesses.

This year the award for best new exhibitor went to Roots and Shoots, a native-owned soap and lotion business out of Great Falls.

The honorable mention best in show award was given to Stonefly Studio based out of Billings for their river maps and fly boxes.

The best in show was awarded to Montana Gluten-Free Prairie for their gluten-free baking mixes out of Manhattan that are all made in their over a century old bakery.

"I cannot say enough about the Department of Agriculture and Department of Commerce and how they have supported our small business," The Wheatons of Montana Gluten-Free Prairie say. "It can be a rough road to start a food business especially when you have never done it before but we have figured it out with all the wonderful support.”

Last year the trade show brought in 5500 shoppers and continues to help small businesses grow.

Michele Chard, the owner of Rising Joy Creations in Helena says, “That is a lot of the fun too, meeting other people creating business in Montana and using their creative skills."

The event will be open to the public on Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.



