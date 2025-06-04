Marysville Museum is open for the season and is growing with a new preservation project

MARYSVILLE — In the late 1800s, Marysville was a booming mining town with five thousand residents. Today, the population is down to 90, but the town’s history is alive and well thanks to a dedication to preservation.

Tammy Bridges helped found the museum and says, “The light bulb went off and I said we need to showcase what Marysville was about, the mining days, the hardships.”

(Watch to see how Marysville history is staying alive)

Marysville Museum is growing with a new preservation project

The museum calls the former Marysville School home and opened to the public back in 2014.

Tammy volunteers in the community and wanted to create a space to reflect on the town's past.

“It is so important to me because it really showcases the development from one era to another," said Bridges.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Marysville Museum houses various exhibits based on different local buildings.

The museum holds artifacts like a wedding dress from the 1800s and a sinking bucket from the local mine, but also items from modern times that help support local artists.

Despite Marysville's small size, the museum brings in hundreds of visitors annually.

Bridges says, “Learning about the history here is a lot of fun, and I love sharing it with whoever comes in because we get people from all around the world.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News The Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church endures a restoration project in Marysville.

Right across the street sits the historic catholic church, Our Lady of Lourdes, which is the museum's newest preservation project.

The church and items on display are all original to 1886, but the museum needs help finishing the project.

"We are restoring the statues that went on the altar, and they are the angels," said Bridges.

The museum will be hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on June 28th to support the church restoration and their annual pioneer picnic on July 12.

The museum is open and free to the public on Saturdays and Sundays until September.