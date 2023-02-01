Mechanical issue prompts ski lift evacuation at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH – Riders were evacuated from a malfunctioning ski lift at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Wednesday.

According to a social media post, Chair 4 had to be stopped due to a mechanical issue at 9:40 a.m. and riders were evacuated by rope.

Everyone was safely removed from Chair 4 by approximately 12:35 p.m. “We're committed to trying to remedy their situations,” the post reads.

Joan Bowerman Skiers at Whitefish Mountain Resort had to be rescued Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 due to chair malfunction.

Chairs 7, 8 and 11 and the Bigfoot T-Bar were also stopped so that staff could assist with the evacuation on Chair 4.

Additionally, Chair 2 didn't run on Wednesday.

This is not the first time there has been an issue with a lift this winter at Whitefish Mountain Resort.

Mechanical issues with a ski lift forced people to be evacuated on Dec. 28, 2022. Chairs 1 and 2 were closed following that incident.