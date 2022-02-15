Men's curling Session 10: Great Britain hands Sweden its first loss

Great Britain 7, Sweden 6

Sweden’s spot in the men’s curling semifinals was already locked in, but the team’s hopes of going into the medal round undefeated are no more. Niklas Edin’s team fell to Great Britain 7-6 in Session 10 of play Tuesday.

Great Britain scored one point in the first and stole two more in the second to take a lead they never relinquished.

The six points by Sweden is tied for the fewest they’ve scored in a game during these Olympics.

GBR skip Bruce Mouat took out all the Swedish stones with GBR’s second-to-last throw in the 10th, except one sitting far on the 12-foot circle.

Sweden put their other stone on the opposite side of the 12-foot, but Mouat took the other out, forcing Sweden to settle for just one point and giving GBR the win.

Great Britain earns its own spot into the semifinals with the win, improving to 6-1 overall.

Sweden (7-1) will finish round-robin play on Wednesday against Switzerland at 8:05 p.m. ET.

Great Britain will take on the ROC at 1:05 a.m. ET Wednesday, and will finish round-robin play later that day against Canada.

GAME STATS

China 8, Norway 6

China's hopes of getting into the men's curling semifinals are likely gone, but the team was able to play spoiler for another medal-round hopeful Tuesday with an 8-6 win over Norway.

With the score tied at 4-4 in the eighth, China’s Ma Xiuyue took out Norway’s only stone on the hammer throw to give his team three points and their fourth lead of the day.

China held on for the win on a takeout by Ma on the final stone, sticking the Chinese stone on the 4-foot for one and the victory.

Norway falls to 3-5 with the loss, taking them out of fourth place in the standings.

Norway will take off Session 11 and finish round-robin play on Wednesday at 8:05 p.m. ET against Italy.

China will play Session 11 against Switzerland at 1:05 a.m. ET Wednesday to finish its round robins.

GAME STATS

ROC 7, Canada 6 (11 ends)

It took an extra end, but in 11 the ROC was able to keep its semifinals hopes alive with a 7-6 victory over Canada.

Neither team scored more than a single point in any end until ROC plated two in the ninth. Sergey Glukhov’s hammer throw bounced another of his team’s stones into the house to give ROC a 6-4 lead going into the final end.

Canada’s Brad Gushue came up big when he needed to in the tenth, coming around an ROC stone to land on the inside and give Canada two points to force an extra end.

It didn’t matter in the 11th, though. The ROC had hammer in the extra end and used it to their advantage. Gushue put Canada’s final stone just on the edge of the 4-foot, but Glukhov had no trouble taking a straight line draw to the button for one point and the win.

With the victory, ROC improved to 4-4 and drew even with Team USA for fourth in the overall standings. The top four teams move on to the semifinals.

The ROC will finish round-robin play on Wednesday at 1:05 a.m. ET against Great Britain.

Canada improves to 5-3 and stays in the No. 3 spot in the standings. Gushue’s team will finish round-robin play on Thursday at 8:05 p.m. ET against Great Britain.

GAME STATS