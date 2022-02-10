Men's curling Session 2: Canada, Great Britain, and ROC all victorious in close contests

Across the ice from where Team USA was taking on Sweden, six other teams were also playing in the second session of men's curling action.

Canada, the ROC, and Great Britain all came away with wins. Here's more from each game.

Canada 6, Norway 5

On Canada’s last stone of the game, Brad Gushue’s draw shot landed right on the top of the button in an empty house, scoring one to give the Canadians the 6-5 win over Norway.

After blanking both the sixth and seventh ends to keep hammer, Canada made the most of the strategy in the eighth, scoring two points after a double takeout on the hammer throw by Gushue to go up 5-3.

Canada opened the game a 2-point first, but Norway got it right back with two of their own in the second.

The two teams again traded single points in the fourth and fifth to tie the score at 3-3 at the halfway mark.

After Canada scored two more in the eighth, Norway’s Steffen Walstad got a double takeout in the ninth to score two of their own and again tie the score, 5-5, going into the final end.

Norway and Canada will both get some time off before returning to play. Both will play at 7:05 a.m. ET on Friday. Norway will take on Great Britain, and Canada will play Switzerland.

ROC 7, China 4

Neither team could manage to score more than a single point in any end until the team from the Russian Olympic Committee scored four in the eighth on the way to a 7-4 win over China.

Trailing by one in the eighth end, ROC lied two in the 4-foot with each team having just one rock remaining.

China’s final throw, an attempt to tick their own stone onto the button, missed, leaving ROC still with two and the hammer throw.

ROC skip Sergey Glukhov’s throw hit all the right China stones, clearing the house for four and a 3-point lead going into the final end.

China opened the game with one point in the first, and stole another in the second for an early lead.

Trailing 3-1 after four, ROC answered with back-to-back single point ends of their own to tie the score.

After blanking the seventh, ROC lied one stone on half of the button with just China’s hammer to go. China’s final throw, a draw shot, drifted onto the button for one to break the tie.

China will next play Denmark at 8:05 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The ROC will also face Denmark in their next game at 7:05 a.m. ET on Friday.

Great Britain 7, Italy 5

Four points in the final four ends were the deciding factor for Great Britain a 7-5 win over Italy.

The two teams were tied at 3-3 after four, and blanked the fifth to take the tie into the halfway break.

Italy broke the tie with one in the sixth, but Great Britain responded, scoring two in the seventh and stealing one in the eighth after Italy’s takeout attempt got one but rolled just past GBR’s furthest lying stone.

Great Britain led 6-4 going into the ninth.

Team GBR had four guard stones at the top of the 8-foot, but Italy was able to get by a small gap for one point that cut Great Britain’s lead in half going into the final end.

Great Britain scored one final point in the tenth for the 2-point victory.

Great Britain will next take on the U.S. at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday.

At the same time, Italy will take on Sweden.

