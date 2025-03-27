Middle schoolers get a look at future careers and college classes at Carroll College

HELENA — It is never too early for kids to start thinking about college, careers, and other plans. This week, middle school students in Helena got an inside look at daily life at Carroll College.

Around three hundred eighth-grade students from CR Anderson Middle School rotated through different academic-themed stations in civil engineering, chemistry and nursing to help students find their areas of interest.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Erik Rose, the associate vice president of enrollment at Carroll says, "College and career exploration is very very important because it gets students to start thinking about what types of occupations they would like to be in, what they would like to study, and it helps them really balance their high school experience.”

The goal of these visits is to build early awareness of Carroll and spark interest in attending college following high school.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Raiden Williams, a CR Anderson students says, “I feel like it is important just so you know like what to expect after high school and in adult life.”

If you are interested in visiting Carroll College, you can schedule a tour on their website.

