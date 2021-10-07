Mill Road and Elk Creek Road bridge replacement

HELENA — Mill Road at Green Meadow Drive will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, October 11 through Friday, October 29, 2021 for bridge replacement.

The current bridge, built over the Helena Irrigation District Canal in 1958, no longer meets industry standards and is at the end of its useful life.

Lewis and Clark County will replace the existing bridge with a new, pre-stressed concrete structure with a service life of at least 70 years.

The public is asked to use alternative routes to access Mill Road during the construction.

Elk Creek Road outside Augusta will also be closed beginning Monday, October 11, 2021, while Lewis and Clark County completes a bridge replacement project. The project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2021.

Lewis and Clark County

The bridge project is located 6.1 miles up Elk Creek Road from Hwy 435 and the road will be closed to all vehicle traffic beyond that point for the duration of the work. In 2018, a significant flood event damaged three of five bridges located near the end of Elk Creek Road which is maintained by Lewis and Clark County. This is the last of the three bridges to be replaced. Work on the other two bridges was completed in 2020.

For more information or questions about the Elk Creek Road Bridge Replacement contact Dan Karlin at (406) 447-8034.

For more information or questions about the Mill Road Bridge Replacement contact Clay Caudle at (406) 447-8019 or ccaudle@lccountymt.gov.

