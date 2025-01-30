Watch Now
News

Actions

Miller's Auto Repair lost in Tuesday night blaze

miller's auto body
Madelyn Heath, MTN News
miller's auto body
Posted
and last updated

HELENA — East Valley fire was called at just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night to a structure fire.

miller's auto body

The fire occurred at Miller's Auto Body on Canyon Ferry Road.

canyon ferry road

Forty firefighters from East Valley, Helena, West Valley, East Helena, Montana City, and Tri-lakes fire departments battled the flames and had the fire put out by five a.m. Wednesday morning.

east valley fire

According to Chief Wagner of East Valley Fire Department, no one was injured and the fire is believed to have been started by one of the heating units inside the structure.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader