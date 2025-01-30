Miller's Auto Repair lost in Tuesday night blaze

HELENA — East Valley fire was called at just after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night to a structure fire.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The fire occurred at Miller's Auto Body on Canyon Ferry Road.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Forty firefighters from East Valley, Helena, West Valley, East Helena, Montana City, and Tri-lakes fire departments battled the flames and had the fire put out by five a.m. Wednesday morning.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

According to Chief Wagner of East Valley Fire Department, no one was injured and the fire is believed to have been started by one of the heating units inside the structure.

