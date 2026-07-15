"Missouri River Paddlers Trail 43" first step in Boradwater County trail expansion plan

TOSTON — For years, locals have floated up and down the Missouri River. Now, Broadwater County is officially recognizing a stretch of it near Toston Dam as the ‘Missouri River Paddlers Trail 43’ with new signage, improved access and a focus on long-term advocacy.

“Getting it dedicated, so we got a title to it, will help people find it and come up and enjoy it,” said Broadwater County Trails Team lead Al Christopherson.

This trail dedication has been in the works for three years. It's part of the Broadwater County Trails Vision Plan—a long-term effort to expand access to hiking, biking, equestrian and water recreation.

Evan Charney, MTN News The Broadwater County Trails Team logo

“We're slowly starting to see recreation increase a little bit more throughout the county," said Broadwater County Trails committee member Carol Hatfield, “and this is probably some of the most scenic part of the Missouri river that you can get.”

The paddlers trail stretches about 20 miles from Toston Dam right into Townsend.

Organizers say many people don’t realize how many outdoor opportunities there are close to home — and they hope formally naming and marking this route changes that.

Evan Charney, MTN News Paddle boards stored in a trailer ready for use

“I’ve never been to this site before,” said paddler Missy Racht. “Usually when we go in, we go in at Toston Dam or York Island, so this will be a first for me.”

“It's definitely going to bring awareness to the idea that you can put in here,” said Goats Floats Stand-Up Paddleboarding owner Amy Currence. “There's facilities; there’s parking, so yeah, I hope it does generate more use for this section of the river.”

Dedicating the Missouri River Paddlers Trail 43 is just the beginning. There are over 60 additional trail segments planned, spanning across 400 miles of future routes.

Evan Charney, MTN News Paddlers enjoying time on the river

The county is also working to connect with neighboring trail systems and hopes to eventually be listed in the Lewis & Clark Trail Alliance system — a step that could help bring in funding for maintenance and improvements.

“There's a lot of work to do,” Christophersen stated. “It will take a long time, but we've got to start someplace, and this was a really good start for us.”

The dedication ceremony for the trail is happening Saturday morning at the Lower Toston Dam Recreation Area, followed by an inaugural cleanup float that organizers hope becomes an annual tradition.

