Ag Tech Innovation Summit moved to November 2024

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Agriculture is hosting is 2nd Annual Montana Ag Technology Innovation and Investment Summit. Originally the event was planned for January 23rd in Great Falls, and its has been pushed back to November 6, 2024 on the Montana State University Campus in Bozeman.

The Department of Agriculture has partnered with the Montana Agricultural Business Association and Montana State University, as a part of MSU's "Celebrate Ag" event.

In a press released issued on Wednesday, Krista Lee Evans, Executive Director of the Montana Agricultural Business Association said in a statement, “We are honored to bring the Montana Ag Technology Innovation and Investment Summit to the Montana State University campus during the annual 'Celebrate Ag' week to showcase the public and private sector collaborations to advance the next frontier of global agriculture."

The Montana Ag Technology Innovation and Investment Summit is working to bring agriculture technology to the forefront of North America's agriculture economy.

During the all-day event, chosen applicants will be provided the opportunity to participate in the "Pitch Arena." Similar to the ABC series, Shark Tank, innovators will pitch their ideas to potential investors and finalists will be offered a monetary prize.

In the inaugural event, the three finalists were 406 Agronomy, Aizy Tech, and Montana State University Durum Research Program. The monetary prizes ranged from $10,000 to upwards of $25,000.

The application period for vendors and the Pitch Arena is open once again.

To find more information on how to apply for the event visit the Montana Ag Tech Innovation and Investment Summitwebsite.

