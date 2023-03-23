Montana Ag Network: McCafferty Ranch using hydroponic plant for better beef
McCafferty Ranch using hydroponic plant for better beef
Posted at 5:17 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:17:40-04
McCafferty Ranch using hydroponic plant for better beef
* Questions or comments about this story? Contact Cade by clicking here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.