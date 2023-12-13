Watch Now
Montana Ag Network: Montana State University Extension hosting livestock birthing webinar series in December

Posted at 10:55 AM, Dec 13, 2023
BOZEMAN — Livestock producers across the country will be welcoming new piglets, lambs, kids and foals in the winter and spring months. Montana State University Extension in Cascade County will host a free webinar series this and next month on how to assist livestock giving birth.

The “You’ve Got to be Kidding?!” webinar series will address neonatal care; handling difficult births, called dystocia; colostrum; and other topics. Presenters will include a veterinarian and experts from MSU Extension. The webinar series welcomes livestock producers and youth in agriculture to learn about farrowing pigs, lambing sheep, kidding goats, calving cows, and foaling horses.

Webinars will be held on Thursdays at 7 p.m. Included in the series are the following webinars:

  • Dec. 21, 2023: Farrowing with veterinarian Dr. Anna Forseth, National Pork Producers Council.
  • Jan. 4, 2024: Lambing and kidding with Brent Roeder, MSU Extension sheep specialist.
  • Jan. 18, 2024: Calving with Megan Van Emon, MSU Extension beef cattle specialist.
  • Jan. 25, 2024: Foaling with Rose Malisani, MSU Extension agriculture agent.

Registration is available online at https://montana.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_dd63ZSVTGHsiZLM?Q_CHL=qr.

Contact Rose Malisani, MSU Extension Cascade County agriculture agent, at 406-454-6980 or rose.malisani@montana.edu for more information.

