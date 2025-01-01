MT Ag Network: From Humans to Horses, Montana Chiropractor Adjusts Ranching Way of Life

LIVINGSTON — From racehorses to ranch horses and even rodeo stars, chiropractic care is helping Montana’s animals stay healthy and pain-free.

Dr. Cody Taylor is not your typical chiropractor. While some days are spent treating human patients in his White Sulphur Springs office, other days take him across the state, tending to animals in need of adjustments on ranches and farms.

"Mainly dogs and horses," Taylor said. "But I’ve worked on cats, cows, bulls, and even pigs."

Eric Gaylord

Growing up in Circle, Montana, Taylor rode a horse to school and always sought ways to help animals without becoming a veterinarian.

"I’m not into blood and guts," he said. "I like staying on the outside and helping the horse heal from the inside."

For horses, signs of needing an adjustment can include lameness or resistance to natural movements. Taylor examines their range of motion and focuses on reconnecting the spine and brain for optimal healing.

Eric Gaylord

"The adjustment restores that nerve connection to the brain," he said, "allowing the horse to heal from within."

Sandy Sallee, owner of Black Mountain Outfitters in Paradise Valley, discovered Taylor’s services six years ago.

MTN News

"His sign said, 'Horses, hounds, and humans,'" Sallee said. "I asked if he traveled or if I should bring an animal to him, and he said, ‘Oh, I’ll go anywhere.’"

Since then, Taylor has been a regular visitor to Sallee’s ranch, adjusting not only her horses and mules but also her dogs.

Eric Gaylord

Sallee recounted how Taylor saved a mule she thought was unfixable.

"She had two ribs out where the cinch goes," Sallee said. "After Cody adjusted her, she was relaxed and calm the next time I saddled her."

Sallee said chiropractic care has been a worthwhile investment.

"It’s a great investment in the longevity and usability of the horse, not to mention their happiness," she said.

MTN News

According to Taylor, animals often show immediate signs of relief after an adjustment.

"Horses will lick their lips or shake," he said. "Dogs will shake too—it’s incredibly rewarding to see."

Taylor emphasized equine chiropractic care is not just for addressing problems—it’s also a preventive measure. For Montana’s animals and their owners, it’s a small adjustment that can make a big difference.

For more information call Taylor’d Wellness Chiropractic at 406-547-2375.

