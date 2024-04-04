Montana awards Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes tourism grant

HELENA — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have been awarded a substantial $ 50,000 grant for tribal tourism.

The Montana Department of Commerce gave the grant, which will be used for repairs and upgrades to the waterfront vacation rental property, The Bison on Flathead Lake.

The planning director for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes, Janet Camel, said, “We welcome the opportunity to help visitors learn more about the rich tribal, cultural, and natural resources of the Flathead reservation.”

The tribal tourism grant program runs on a reimbursement system, where the tribe must match the grant by 50 percent.

Eligible projects must show a long-lasting investment to the tribe and state and be construction-ready.