Montana Chamber of Commerce hosts 25th annual Business Days at the Capitol

HELENA — The Queen City is hosting its 25th annual Montana Chamber of Commerce business days.

In January of every year, the Montana Chamber hosts Business Days at the Capitol.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

This two-day event coincides with the start of the legislative session in odd-numbered years and candidate filing in even-numbered years.

The event focuses on legislative and public policy issues relevant to business.

This year’s key topics discussed by guest speakers and in seminars include preserving Medicaid access to promote a healthy workforce and healthcare access for employees, childcare, housing, and energy to ensure the state has a reliable and affordable supply.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Todd O'Hair, the CEO of the Montana Chamber of Commerce says why business day is held when it is.

"It is particularly important during the legislative session because it gives us the opportunity to bring business leaders to the state’s capitol as the legislature convenes and kicks off," O'Hair says. "We want to make sure the business voice is well represented and well understood during the legislative session.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

The event continues to grow every year and this year’s event brought in over 500 business leaders to the Capital City and sold out tickets by November 1st.

