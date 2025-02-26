Montana child care deserts are a continuing issue

HELENA — Many Montana parents rely on some form of childcare to engage in the workforce before their children are school-age, but the childcare supply meeting less than one-third of the demand is a continuing issue.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Caitlin Jensen, the executive director for Zero to Five Montana says, "There are a lot of different models out there and what we are encouraged by is seeing more and more communities looking at how they can work to address the need."

Mary Larson began Kiddie Up Nannies to help combat the lack of childcare and provide flexible job hours for employees.

"I saw the need," Larson says. "I have been struggling to find sitters and I know other moms are too so this is my solution is to provide an option to families in Helena."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Childcare provides critical support to the Montana economy, allowing parents of young children to participate in the labor force.

Despite the reliance on childcare to meet the workforce needs Montana families and businesses are suffering from the lack of access to care.

"About 66 thousand Montana parents with young children are still not actively fully participating in the workforce due to the lack of childcare," Jensen says.

MTN News

Larson's nanny business is designed to accommodate many family needs with safe and reliable care with all employees being CPR certified.

With kids of her own, she saw the struggles across the Treasure State and within her county.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

As of 2023, Lewis and Clark County had enough licensed childcare to meet 64 percent of demand. That is better than the state average, but leaving one-third of families needing care to look for other options.

Larson says, "I want to make sure I am fulfilling the needs of families, finding any solution that they need whether it is a long-term solution, part-time or as needed."

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Although there is no specific way to combat child care deserts, businesses like Kiddie Up and the state using funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to support child care apprenticeship programs are a push in the right direction.

