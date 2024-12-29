Montana City sports program offers competitive play and teaching life skills for youth in the area

MONTANA CITY — Pick up USA and Montana City are offering a new avenue for youth in and around the area to participate in competitive sports, to help further teach valuable life skills.

"We're playing against each other, but we're all rooting for each other at the same time," said TJ Lucas, owner of Pick Up USA in Montana City.

Lucas originally came to Montana City six years ago to start a training facility for youth basketball players. Lucas found Pickup USA, a basketball-focused fitness center franchise, where it brought more competitive hoops to the area.

"It's fun watching them grow and progress as the season progresses and then come together as a team and as a family," said Lucas.

It's a program welcomed by parents as a way to build community, stay healthy, encourage positive competition and life skills.

"We've seen a lot of growth and confidence on the court and off. Just with getting in there and being in those team environments. It's been great to watch that," said Jessica Hoag, parent of Pick Up USA athlete.

For the player's, it's a bit of the same.

"It, like, provides learning for every skill level. And then like you learn with the team," said Clark Rediske, a player in Pick Up USA.

"I like to work harder on stuff. So i really like challenges," said Archer Mitchell, player in Pick Up USA.

I get to spend time with my friends and our new friends," said Harvey Nelson, player in Pick Up USA.

"My favorite part is when you get to, like, just play ball and have fun," said Ty Lucas, player in Pick Up USA.

All with a goal to better themselves with a fun and rewarding activity.

"Building a family-type atmosphere where we all support each other," said Lucas, "We're all rooting for each other."