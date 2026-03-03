Montana Department of Agriculture course further helps entrepreneurs

The Montana Department of Agriculture has teamed up with the Montana Food & Agriculture Development Center Network to launch an expanded “Concept to Consumer” course designed to help residents turn food ideas into viable businesses.

Jonathon Ambarian

The online program guides would-be entrepreneurs through the steps of regulations, processing, pricing and marketing.

Organizers say the course breaks down what it really takes to move a product from the kitchen to store shelves.

tolem929/Shutterstock.com Stock image of product for sale at a market.

The training was previously offered to a limited audience, but it is now available statewide through the department’s Moodle platform, allowing participants to access materials at any time.

State agriculture officials say the goal is to remove the guesswork from launching a food business.

“From food product development and shelf-life recommendations to profit margins and marketing channels, the Concept to Consumer curriculum was meticulously designed to take the hassle out ofunderstanding how to start a food business or bring a product to market in Montana,” wrote Hailey Vine, Food & Ag Development Officer at the Montana Department of Agriculture, in a press release.

By offering practical tools and clear direction, the state hopes to strengthen Montana’s growing food economy.

More information about the program and how to enroll can be found here.

