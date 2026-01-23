Montana Department of Corrections to celebrate graduates

HELENA — The Montana Department of Corrections, in partnership with The Last Mile, will celebrate the graduation of the third cohort of its web development program at Montana State Prison on January 29.

The program provides incarcerated individuals with a year-long coding curriculum focused on practical web development skills.

Graduates will be formally recognized during a ceremony held at the prison to mark the completion of their coursework.

The event will feature remarks from program graduates who will reflect on their experiences and future goals.

Additional speakers include Montana Department of Corrections Director Eric Strauss and The Last Mile’s Senior Manager of Remote Instruction, Henry Dillard.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, January 29, at 9 a.m.

The graduation will take place at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.