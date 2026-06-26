HELENA — If you’re looking for something to do in Helena this weekend, the Montana Heritage Center is offering more than just tours. The Montana Historical Society and the local community are celebrating Montana’s rich history with History Fest, several days of events honoring the the Treasure State and the Queen City of the Rockies.

(WATCH: Montana Heritage Center and Helena Celebrate History Fest)

Montana Heritage Center and Helena celebrate History Fest

“We have tours available for the public, of course, our galleries are open, and then coming on Saturday is our big event for the Montana 250 Commission,” said Molly Kruckenberg, Director of the Montana Historical Society.

The Heritage Center officially opened late last year, but organizers saved the ribbon-cutting for History Fest.

Friday, June 26, kicks off at 9:00 a.m. with free recurring tours of the Montana Heritage Center, the Montana State Capitol, and the Original Governor’s Mansion running throughout the day. Community walking tours begin mid-morning, followed by the Indigenous artisan market at noon. Live music by the Magpie Singers fills the Capitol Lawn starting at 1:00 p.m., and events continue into the evening with partner programs at the Holter Museum of Art and ExplorationWorks.

Saturday, June 27, begins at 9:00 a.m. with tours and interactive workshops inside the Heritage Center. The Historic Organizations Open House takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Capitol Rotunda, while traditional Native games start at 11:00 a.m. on the Capitol Lawn. Hands-on history activities for families run from noon to 4:00 p.m., and the Indigenous high tea and vintage fashion show, “Steeped in Fashion,” begins at 2:00 p.m. The evening culminates with live performances in downtown Helena and America 250’s Grand Celebration on the Capitol Lawn at 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 28 wraps up the festival, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with final Heritage Center tours. ExplorationWorks hosts its “Craft a Better Community” celebration from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and Bingo Sunday starts at 1:00 p.m. Closing roundtable discussions on Montana history begin at 3:00 p.m. with the official end of History Fest.

Whether you’re here for the history, the music, or just to explore Helena, History Fest is a chance to support local businesses and celebrate everything that makes Montana unique.

