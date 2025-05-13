Montana Heritage Center exhibit construction continues, set to open in November

HELENA — By late fall, the Montana Heritage Center, home of the Montana Historical Society, will be a community hub, connecting thousands of people each year to Montana's rich history through unique exhibits.

"We are sharing stories through these amazing exhibits, but we are also inspiring people to explore our history, to engage with it and to have conversations about it," Montana Historical Society director Molly Kruckenberg said.

The $60 million project began construction in the fall of 2020, and most recently, the exhibit spaces are starting to be filled with their largest artifacts, like tractors and chuckwagons.

Landscaping of native plants and creating a sovereign nation's plaza are also in full swing.

“We will focus on our artifacts and items that tell our stories, but we will also use physical interactives, digital and media interactives to engage with people," Kruckenberg said. "We use built environments for folks to step into to feel three-dimensionally.”

Exhibits will make up around 30,000 square-feet. The exhibit areas include a Montana timeline beginning 13 thousand years ago, immersive experiences like a mine shaft and homestead, a Charlie Russell art exhibit, and a rotating gallery space.

Aside from the exhibits, the new space will feature a café, for which the Historical Society is accepting proposals from vendors, and a gift shop with goods relating to the exhibits or that are made in Montana.

“We are really excited to be opening the Heritage Center this year because this is the 160th anniversary of the founding of the Montana Historical Society,” Kruckenberg said.

All of these assets will not only provide the community with a connection to the past, but also aim to inspire people to visit other parts of the state.

“We want people to understand Montana and who we are as a state, not just here in Helena, but who we are in the entire state,” Kruckenberg said.

Admission is free to ensure the space is for everyone.

The Heritage Center will hold its official ribbon-cutting on December 2nd and a grand opening in June 2026.

