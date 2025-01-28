Montana Historical Society gives free tours of the State Capitol during the legislative session

HELENA — We are almost a month into Montana's 69th legislative session and the Montana Historical Society is giving free daily tours of the people's house for a backstage look.

Darby Bramble, the Montana Historical Society museum education officer says, "It is a very busy time for our tour staff, but it is also an exciting time because we get to bring history to life for folks."

The Montana Historical Society hosts daily, hour-long tours of the capitol during the legislative session.

They also share the state's history with hundreds of school kids from across the state each week.

The goal of the tours is to educate all ages and provide an experience to see history and watch it unfold right before their eyes.

"We give people insight on the art, history, culture and civics of this space and in many cases it might be an introduction in how the legislative session works," Bramble says.

Folks on the tour can expect to visit all four floors of the nearly 126-year-old building and visit spaces like the Senate Chamber, Old Supreme Court, and the House of rRepresentatives.

One of the most popular stops on the tour is the Charlie Russell painting of Lewis and Clark meeting the Salish at Ross's Hole and is an example of why the tours are given.

Bramble says, "This painting in so many ways connects the past to the present, it is our Montana heritage and often I see the best discussions come from looking at this painting."

In 1901, the Capitol was dedicated as the heart of Montana and is something that the historical society hopes everyone can experience.

"Having this space in Helena gives our folks an opportunity to learn more about our Montana heritage and gives them the opportunity to participate in day-to-day governing of the state," said Bramble.

If you want an inside look of the Capitol, tours are available at 9 am and 3 pm Monday through Friday and can be made available on the weekends by request.

