Montana joins in the National TRIO Day Celebrations at the state capitol

HELENA — On Monday, students from across the state gathered at the capitol to celebrate National TRIO Day, which honors the success of students facing financial challenges.

Holly Reed, A TRIO student at Salish Kootenai College says, “Just knowing that we have similar backgrounds and knowing that we have these programs to help us succeed is really great.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

TRIO is a series of federally funded programs that help students from disadvantaged backgrounds get to and through college. Their programs offer academic support, financial aid, and other services.

In celebration of the programs, one hundred school-aged students and sixty college students from across the state enjoyed lunch and conversation at the capitol.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Albert Stefanescu, a student from Whittier Elementary says his favorite part of the day was, “Meeting new people that I have never met before and making friends with them.”

TRIO is for students of all ages who are low-income or first-generation to have educational opportunities at every step in their academic journey.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

But as students express it’s a way to meet people that understand that journey.

“That everyone gets to feel included and important,” Stefanescu says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

For Holly Reed, TRIO allows her to balance being a mom to three kids and taking steps forward in her education like nursing school.

“Making sure I am able to afford my books and getting the help I need in my classes and just knowing that I am able to succeed in school," said Reed.

Each group visited Helena College to learn more about their aviation and welding programs and Montana Wild to learn more about the state’s nature.

