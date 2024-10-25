Montana Military Museum rededicates Merci Car

HELENA — On Friday the Montana Military Museum rededicated the Montana Merci Car that was a part of the French Gratitude Train of 1949.

After the World Wars Americans filled rail cars to Europe with relief supplies. Touched by America’s gratitude the French answered with a program of their own, the French Gratitude Train.

The Montana Merci Car has resided in Montana for 75 years. In celebration Eagle Scout candidate, Tieren Bussell shared his experience in helping with the car’s general restoration.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

“There is a lot of, I am not gonna say disrespect, but waning respect for historical artifacts such as these," Bussell says. "I think if we want to retain any national identity or preservation of that identity we need to take care of our historical artifacts.”

The Montana Merci Car is on exhibit at the Montana Military Museum at Fort William Henry Harrison, just west of Helena available for all to see.

