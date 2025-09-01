Montana mother laments cuts to mental health services at public schools

BILLINGS — A Billings mother is speaking up, after Billings School District 2 announced that cuts would be made to a mental health service offered to students in the district.

That announcement was made Wednesday, with Superintendent Erwin Garcia attributing the decision to funding cuts he learned about that day. Earlier in the week, the budget for the school year was finalized at the school board meeting on Monday, which is why Garcia said the decision was out of their hands.

Watch this video to hear from the concerned parent:

Billings mother laments cuts to mental health services at public schools

But for parents like Michaela Sanderson, who has a 10-year-old son involved in the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment (CSCT) program, it's a devastating blow with school quickly approaching.

"He is a trauma-based kid and so he just needs a lot of help. That's his therapy," Sanderson said Thursday. "Those are his favorite people on the planet."

Sanderson said the program is run through the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, and gives her son, Kenton, help both at his school and at home.

"They also have like occupational stuff, so they can come to our house too, and they do family therapy stuff. Like, whatever we need," Sanderson said.

But now the program, which is funded primarily by Medicaid, is going to be limited. Sanderson fears what it might mean for her son.

"I was really angry because I just can't believe that my son has built a relationship with these people for years and those are some of the safest people he can talk to," Sanderson said. "Now they're just going to be gone."

Garcia said the cuts will take effect at Castle Rock Middle School, Medicine Crow Middle School and Orchard Elementary, where Sanderson's son is enrolled.

"If you don't focus on a kid's mental health, then they aren't going to care about school or anything," Sanderson said.

The Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch released a statement about the cuts to MTN, expressing sadness about the decisions made but also explaining that their care will continue.

"We'll continue to partner with the district in providing substance use prevention and counseling services directly in the school," CEO Mike Chavers said.

Still, parents such as Sanderson are concerned, and they aren't alone. Billings Education President Lance Edward said teachers will likely feel the pressure as well.

"There's so much being placed at the feet of educators right now," Edward said. "The mental health aspects of teaching right now is very real for our students."

According to the 2023 Montana Youth Risk Behavior Survery, 26 percent of Montana students said they experienced suicidal thoughts at some point during the year. That report was released in the fall of 2024.

"Society demands are being placed squarely in education circles right now and that's a difficult thing for educators to fix," Edward said.

Garcia said his administration is committed to finding an alternative solution, and Sanderson is doing her best to remain optimistic.

"I just hope that they can uphold everything that YBGR has," Sanderon said.