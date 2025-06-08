HELENA — After over four years leading the Montana National Guard, Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Pete Hronek has transferred his authority during a Change of Command ceremony at Fort Harrison.

Change of Command is an important symbol in our military.

(Watch the video to hear from Montana's new adjutant general.)

Montana National Guard holds Change of Command ceremony for Adjutant General

"There is no break in what our leadership will do for you, and make sure they support in all the things they've got to do to be successful," said Maj. Gen. Hronek.

On Sunday, he officially transferred his authority as the Montana National Guard's Adjutant General and director of the Montana Department of Military Affairs to Brigadier General Trenton Gibson, who is 50.

As part of the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Gibson was promoted from Colonel to Brigadier General.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"I'm not really new to the National Guard," said Brig. Gen. Gibson. "I've been in it for 31 years and worked with the Department of Military Affairs for 25. I know a lot of the folks here and have worked with them in different capacities."

This is Montana's first Change of Command ceremony in roughly a decade.

When Maj. Gen. Hronek was sworn in as Adjutant General in 2021, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic, and instead of a ceremony, there was an Assumption of Command.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"General Hronek has done a fantastic job with his leadership, recruiting, [and] bringing the National Guard to full force," said Governor Greg Gianforte.

With his retirement, Hronek says he is ready to spend more time with his wife Traci, family, and community, but that does not mean he will not miss his time in the National Guard – something he's been part of for over 40 years.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"It'll flood me," he said. "It hasn't flooded me yet - I've been so busy, which is fine, it's the nature of the job - but it'll hit me and Traci here soon."

The new Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Gibson is no stranger to guidance as he is leaving his position as the director of Montana Youth Challenge Academy for this new role.

"Leadership is leadership. You surround yourself with good people, you give them a good mission, and you give them the resources they need to be successful," he said. "It doesn't matter if it's Youth Challenge or my new role now as the Adjutant General – it's all the same."

Allie Kaiser MTN News

Brig. Gen. Gibson says he felt a little shocked when he learned he would be our state's next Adjutant General.

"I wasn't sure I was ready [and] I don't think anybody's really ready until you step into that, but now that I'm here, I'm ready to take on the responsibility, and I've got a great team around me. We're just going to go to work," he said.

Governor Gianforte shared what makes Brig. Gen. Gibson right for this role.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

"[It's] those leadership attributes to continue the legacy that General Hronek really did so well here at the National Guard and military affairs," said Gianforte.

At the time of this report, no new director for Montana Youth Challenge Academy has been named.