Ability Montana offers programs for skating, para ice hockey

Ability Montana is a nonprofit dedicated to helping people with disabilities across Montana live full, active lives. They offer a wide range of programs that create recreational opportunities in all kinds of conditions—rain, shine, or even ice. Their most recent program is adaptive ice skating, allowing athletes like Sherene Ricci to recreate and enjoy the sports they love.

Evan Charney, MTN News Ricci hitting the ice

“My very first happy thought after having my leg amputated from cancer 25 years ago was maybe I can go skiing again,” Ricci said.

From that moment on, Ricci kept looking for ways to get involved in adaptive sports, from skiing, fishing, biking, all the way back to hockey. Ricci says in her experience, there's an adaptive way to do every sport, seeking out any opportunities she can.

She drove all the way down from Missoula over snowy passes to Steed Arena to get more ice time with Ability Montana’s adaptive skating program.

Evan Charney, MTN News An athlete practicing skating with a walker

“Being active outside or being active in a group setting is something we feel everyone should have access to,” said Ability Montana recreation coordinator Patrick Quinn.

The program offers options for beginners just looking to get their feet wet, and para ice hockey for those with a bit more of a competitive edge.

The program is free for all, with the goal of connecting everyone in the community through sport.

Evan Charney, MTN News A group of athletes learning the ropes for skating

“Inclusive play is really the magic of adaptive sports,” Ricci said, “and that means sharing this with your friends and family, whether they’re disabled or not.”

With adaptive opportunities scarce, participants say they feel supported by organizers, and the takeaways affect them in their day-to-day lives off the ice.

“It feels great and very supportive to the disability community,” said athlete Tom Norris. “I am doing better at my independence thanks to programs like this.”

“It's incredibly beneficial for your confidence, for your social outlook, and it’s like being a kid again,” Ricci said. “I’m out here playing with a bunch of kids, and this is just gonna be the highlight of my week, I'm sure.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Ricci and an instructor high-fiving

This specific program has three sessions left, with plenty of other sports’ options being planned.

Additionally, Ability Montana has 30 sleds for use, hoping to even put together a hockey team to continue growing the sport in the area.

Organizers say they hope to see the program continue to grow, both in volunteers and participants.

“No experience is necessary in any realm, just an eagerness to learn and be part of a community,” Quinn said.

More information about the program can be found here.

