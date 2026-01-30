Annual Point in Time survey measuring begins

The United Way of the Lewis and Clark area started their annual Point In Time survey on Thursday. This is an annual snapshot of the number of individuals in shelters, temporary housing, and unsheltered living situations.

The survey helps measure housing instability and lets the state determine how to best distribute resources and allocate funding to those in need.

Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., there were four locations around Helena set up for people to connect with volunteers to take the survey, offering warm food, clothing, and other supplies as a thank you. Stations were set up at God’s Love, Lewis and Clark Library, Good Samaritan, and St. Paul’s church.

Volunteers stationed at the locations can interview unsheltered individuals. Using an app, counters fill out a 5-minute, 25-question survey, any of which people can choose not to answer, as the survey is voluntary.

Last year, United Way counted 143 unsheltered people in the county. Statewide, Montana recorded 2263 individuals, an increase of 255 people from the previous year. While unofficial, United Way also counted over 40 individuals using cars or campers as a residence.

Organizers give credit to those who participate in the survey and the volunteers who help with the count.

“Hey, we appreciate your interacting with us, and it's those volunteers that do that interaction, so they are the critical piece of this process,” said United Way community impact coordinator Jeff Buscher.

The survey will run for one week. The results will not be released for several months.

