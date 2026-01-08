Applications for the 2026 homestead reduced rate are open

HELENA — Montana homeowners can now apply for the 2026 homestead reduced rate.

Last year, 80 percent of Montana homeowners saw a property tax cut. Largely a function of local jurisdictions, property taxes fund local government services, with approximately 80 percent of property tax revenue from residential homeowners going directly to local jurisdictions, and the remaining 20 percent going to the state of Montana, which returns the amount in full to help fund K-12 public schools throughout the state.

To qualify, applicants must own and live in their Montana home as their main residence for at least seven months during 2026.

When applying, homeowners will need to provide the property’s physical address, geocode, and the names and social security numbers of the property owners.

Properties that qualified for and received the 2025 property tax rebate will automatically qualify for the 2026 homestead reduced rate if ownership has not changed and the property continues to be used as the primary residence.

Also, the application period for the long-term rental reduced rate is now open. To qualify, properties must be rented to tenants as their residence for periods of 28 days or longer for at least seven months of the year.

Applicants will need to provide the property’s physical address, geocode, owner information, and details on rental income and expenses.

Montanans can verify enrollment or apply for the homestead reduced rate and long-term rental reduced rate by visiting this link.

