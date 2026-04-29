Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors

Four years ago, Emily Kroll and Ariyah Maroney were paired up as big and little sisters through Big Brothers Big Sisters' mentorship program, and they haven’t looked back since.

“I was a little bit shy at first, and then I got used to her, and then I started warming up to her,” Maroney said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Emily and Ariyah high-five after a good bowl

Over the years, Kroll has been a role model for Maroney, from learning to ski together to being there when Maroney first learned how to ride a two-wheel bike.

“It changes kids' lives,” Kroll said. “There's been kids who still talk about Big Brothers Big Sisters that are adults now, and yeah, there’s a big need for it.”

Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana has 17 kids on their wait list, all boys. The average wait time could take three to six months to find a mentor.

Evan Charney, MTN News A flyer promoting Big Brothers Big Sisters

The nonprofit’s biggest challenge is getting the word out and finding those mentors, which organizers say could completely change the path for a kid’s future.

“There are so many kids like Ariyah that have challenges at home,” Kroll continued, “challenges growing up, and I find so much value in spending time with her and listening to her and being that person for her to come to every day.”

For some kids, even the smallest acts, like going bowling, can make all the difference.

“Thank you for helping me and learning all the stuff,” Maroney said.

Evan Charney, MTN News Emily helping Ariyah pick a bowling ball

"I think I'm staying in Helena specifically to be a big sister for my little,” Kroll stated. “It's gonna make me cry, but I don't see myself going anywhere just because I feel so important to be a part of her life.”

Kroll and Maroney’s journey together is far from over, but there are still plenty of kids in the area who need a mentor like Kroll to give them that connection away from home.

“The littles in our program are more likely to graduate high school, they're more likely to go to college, and they also will make more over their lifetime,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana community outreach coordinator Cheyenne Cole. That just goes to show you what an impact that having someone in your life, a mentor, can make on these children.”

For anyone interested in applying to be a big, more information can be found here.

