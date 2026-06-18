Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana Awards Blue Impact Grants

HELENA — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) is making a major investment in community health and wellbeing with the announcement of its 2026-27 Blue Impact Grant recipients. Thirteen nonprofits across the state will receive funding to support programs aimed at improving physical and mental health, reducing barriers to care, and building stronger, more resilient communities.

Two of this year’s grantees are based in Helena:

The Friendship Center will use its grant to strengthen its Client Services program, which delivers immediate and life saving assistance to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. Serving Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, and Broadwater counties, the program ensures that survivors have safe shelter, crisis intervention, and access to long-term support as they work toward safety and stability.

The Holter Museum of Art is also receiving a grant for its Healing Arts program, which offers free, hands-on art workshops to at-risk youth and hospital patients. Organizers say these creative sessions are designed to foster connection, inspiration, and emotional healing and help participants process challenges through artistic expression.

While two grants remain in Helena, the other eleven will have an impact on communities statewide: