Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana investigated over data breach

HELENA — The Montana State Auditor and Commissioner of Securities and Insurance Office has launched an investigation into Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana (BCBSMT) following a major data breach. According to the Auditor’s Office, the breach puts the personal and medical information of up to 462,000 Montana customers at risk.

BCBSMT is the largest health insurer in Montana.

"This breach is not just a technical lapse. This is a deeply disturbing incident with far-reaching and jaw-dropping consequences for our citizens," said Commissioner James Brown. "Montanans have every right to expect their personal data, especially sensitive health information, to be protected by the entities they trust. The severity of this breach underscores the urgent need for robust oversight and our agency to take swift and immediate action to protect Montana consumers."

BCBSMT reported to the state that this breach may have exposed names, addresses, birth dates, billing and medical data, phone numbers, and other sensitive information between November 8, 2024, and March 5, 2025.

The state says BCBSMT reported to them that they are notifying affected customers and offering credit monitoring; however, the Auditor’s Office said in a release that they are not aware of that happening at this time.

MTN has reached out to BCBSMT for comment. A release about a data breach dated April 18, 2025, has been posted to the BCBSMT website.

"My first and foremost duty is to protect the people of Montana. Any time a company’s actions become a threat to our citizens, my office will stand in their way and carry out every regulatory authority we possess to safeguard Montana families," Brown said. "We will never hesitate to hold bad actors accountable and ensure consumer trust remains unshaken."

Affected consumers are urged to carefully review Explanation of Benefits statements and report suspicious activity immediately. For information and support, visit the Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance website or contact BCBSMT’s dedicated member support line .

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.


