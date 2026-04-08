Broadwater County Sheriff's Search and Rescue is on call whenever crews face unusual terrain—whether it's deep snow or open water. The team trains with specialized gear and vehicles, but some equipment is showing its age.

They’re getting a major upgrade — a new rescue boat to better protect people on Canyon Ferry and beyond.

(WATCH: Broadwater County set to upgrade Search and Rescue boat)

Broadwater County set to upgrade Search and Rescue boat

“Recreation is so faceted in Broadwater County,” said Broadwater County Trust Fund chair Steven McCullough. “We’re always looking for ways to make it safer.”

On March 4th, the Broadwater County Commission unanimously approved funding to replace the department’s aging boat. The new craft cost $180,000 with the manufacturer's discount for first responders.

Evan Charney, MTN News Search and Rescue's current boat

The current boat has served the county for over forty years, and time has taken its toll.

“We’ve been in the need of one for quite some time,” McCullough said. “The boat behind us is a 1984, and its service life has far extended its availability of parts and use.”

Boulder County shares the coverage of the 55-square-mile Canyon Ferry with Lewis and Clark County, and regularly provides mutual aid. crew members say the old recreational boat wasn’t built for rescue work.

Evan Charney, MTN News A map showing county lines at Canyon Ferry

“This boat is a recreational boat, not designed for search and rescue, so there are several challenges that our rescue crews had to deal with,” said Search and Rescue member Timothy McAlpine.

Challenges include lifting patients over high rails, cramped spaces to treat people, and difficulty towing other boats.

The new vessel will be custom‑built with many modern upgrades, including sonar for searching, wider access doors, a diver platform, and a multipurpose jet for river access.

“It’s going to make us, as well as the patients, much more comfortable,” McAlpine said. “Our operations are going to take much less time.”

Evan Charney, MTN News A Search and Rescue member showing the challenge of moving a patient over the side of the boat

Search and Rescue’s headquarters are in Townsend, but the team hopes to build a storage unit at the silos — where they launch — to cut response times. The new boat is expected to be ready sometime next year, and the department plans to sell the current boat when the new one arrives.

“We’re here to help people,” McAlpine said. “Just, if you have a problem, what we’re here for is to come give you a hand, to come help ya.”

