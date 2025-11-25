HELENA — Capital High School wrestler Taylor Lay has left her mark on not just Helena, but all of Montana. Now, she's carrying her competitive nature and her athletic journey at Western Colorado University.

“She's always been a special wrestler since she was young, and it's always drawn attention; that kid has some very special ability,” said Cliff McKay, Capital High School Lady Bruins wrestling head coach.

(WATCH: Capital High state champion wrestler Taylor Lay signs with Western Colorado University)

Lay made it official on Monday, signing her letter of commitment to Western Colorado University.

Her journey started back in first grade, watching her siblings and cousins wrestle, and she wanted in on the action.

“I've always been competitive, and I think doing it with my family, like my cousins, cause I was close with them, it just drove me to be better because I didn’t want to lose to them,” Lay said.

Amanda Lay Taylor Lay takes down an opponent during a competition

In her freshman year, she won a state championship in the 120-pound weight class. In her sophomore year, she finished second in the state, losing in the championship match. Her third shot at state, she took home another champion title, this time in the 130-pound weight class.

Lay has always been a standout on the Lady Bruins, leading numerous categories, including wins (91), win percentage (88%), and takedowns (162).

One of her biggest supporters is her dad, Jason Lay, who coached her up until high school. From as early as second grade, Taylor would spend hours practicing and pushing to be better.

“Recognizing the effort is more important than wins and losses,” her father said. “We just want her to set a goal and try to get to that goal.”

Throughout her childhood, it was clear that she had the drive to keep challenging herself and grow both on and off the mat.

Evan Charney, MTN News A poster of Taylor hangs in the Capital High School wrestling room

“The biggest thing for her is the determination and grit,” McKay said. “She has a very special level of competitiveness that you can’t coach.”

Lay's achievements on the mat have provided numerous opportunities, including a trip to Germany with Team Montana.

While she’s excelled on the mat, she also strives to be a role model for her teammates and other women in the sport.

“Setting a good example for them, like, you can go past high school, and there's more out there for you,” Lay said. “Especially now with women's wrestling growing, there are more opportunities.”

